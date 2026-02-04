Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp now has a $100.00 price target on the stock. 31,100,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 19,962,912 shares.The stock last traded at $75.3330 and had previously closed at $77.93.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue, gross bookings and margins beat expectations — Q4 revenue rose ~20% and gross bookings topped guidance, while adjusted EBITDA and cash flow showed meaningful improvement, supporting the view of durable demand. Proactive: Uber beats on gross bookings but EPS misses estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record engagement and AV progress — Uber reported ~200 million monthly users and emphasized accelerating autonomous/robotaxi partnerships and expansion (new markets cited), which investors view as a multi‑year growth catalyst. PYMNTS: With 200 Million Monthly Users, Uber Readies for Autonomous Rides
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Several firms reaffirmed buy ratings and high price targets (e.g., BTIG, Needham), signaling continued institutional conviction despite the near‑term noise. Benzinga: Buy ratings / price targets
- Neutral Sentiment: New CFO named — Balaji Krishnamurthy was promoted to CFO; he’s a vocal supporter of robotaxis. This could accelerate AV strategy (positive long term) but represents management change risk in the near term. TechCrunch: Uber appoints new CFO as its AV plans accelerate
- Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS missed — Q4 adjusted EPS came in below consensus (and some outlets reported a large GAAP swing), which was the headline disappointment that pressured the stock despite revenue strength. Zacks: UBER Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin pressure — Uber guided Q1 EPS below consensus (EPS range ~0.65–0.72 vs. higher Street estimates) and said cheaper ride options boosted trips but hurt near‑term margins; that outlook amplified selling. Reuters: Uber forecasts profit below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — The stock is trading with heavy volume as investors rotate away from the headline EPS/guidance miss even though several longer‑term metrics stayed strong. MarketWatch: Stock reacts to profit miss
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
