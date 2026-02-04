Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp now has a $100.00 price target on the stock. 31,100,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 19,962,912 shares.The stock last traded at $75.3330 and had previously closed at $77.93.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

