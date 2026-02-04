Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 358,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Digi International has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Research downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $676,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,103.36. The trade was a 40.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $852,880.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,526.62. The trade was a 41.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,580. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth $464,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.