Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cencora News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS topped expectations — reported adjusted EPS of $4.08 vs. Street estimates (~$4.04–$4.07), signaling continued margin on specialty medicine demand. Earnings Top Estimates

Adjusted EPS topped expectations — reported adjusted EPS of $4.08 vs. Street estimates (~$4.04–$4.07), signaling continued margin on specialty medicine demand. Positive Sentiment: Gross margins expanded in the quarter, an operational positive cited by management that supports higher adjusted profitability. Gross Margin Improves

Gross margins expanded in the quarter, an operational positive cited by management that supports higher adjusted profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 sales/growth guidance and completed the OneOncology acquisition — both provide potential revenue tailwinds and were cited as reasons for lifting outlook. Lifts 2026 Sales Outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 sales/growth guidance and completed the OneOncology acquisition — both provide potential revenue tailwinds and were cited as reasons for lifting outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand for specialty medicines and GLP‑1 therapies drove stronger profitability in the quarter, a structural growth area management is emphasizing. Reuters Coverage

Demand for specialty medicines and GLP‑1 therapies drove stronger profitability in the quarter, a structural growth area management is emphasizing. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 5.5% year‑over‑year to $85.93 billion — healthy organic growth but smaller than some investors hoped. Press Release

Revenue grew 5.5% year‑over‑year to $85.93 billion — healthy organic growth but smaller than some investors hoped. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS ($2.87) differs from adjusted EPS — watch the reconciliation and one‑time items in the slide deck for clarity on sustainability of earnings. GAAP vs Adjusted

GAAP diluted EPS ($2.87) differs from adjusted EPS — watch the reconciliation and one‑time items in the slide deck for clarity on sustainability of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Top-line narrowly missed consensus ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which likely disappointed investors expecting a cleaner beat and contributed to the share decline. Revenue Miss Coverage

Top-line narrowly missed consensus ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which likely disappointed investors expecting a cleaner beat and contributed to the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Stock is down on the day as the slight revenue miss, mixed forward optics and possible profit‑taking after a run-up outweigh the EPS beat for some traders. Zacks on Stock Move

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

Cencora Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.24. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

