Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $361.75, but opened at $345.00. Cencora shares last traded at $336.4230, with a volume of 781,367 shares traded.
Cencora News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS topped expectations — reported adjusted EPS of $4.08 vs. Street estimates (~$4.04–$4.07), signaling continued margin on specialty medicine demand. Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Gross margins expanded in the quarter, an operational positive cited by management that supports higher adjusted profitability. Gross Margin Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 sales/growth guidance and completed the OneOncology acquisition — both provide potential revenue tailwinds and were cited as reasons for lifting outlook. Lifts 2026 Sales Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Demand for specialty medicines and GLP‑1 therapies drove stronger profitability in the quarter, a structural growth area management is emphasizing. Reuters Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 5.5% year‑over‑year to $85.93 billion — healthy organic growth but smaller than some investors hoped. Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS ($2.87) differs from adjusted EPS — watch the reconciliation and one‑time items in the slide deck for clarity on sustainability of earnings. GAAP vs Adjusted
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line narrowly missed consensus ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which likely disappointed investors expecting a cleaner beat and contributed to the share decline. Revenue Miss Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Stock is down on the day as the slight revenue miss, mixed forward optics and possible profit‑taking after a run-up outweigh the EPS beat for some traders. Zacks on Stock Move
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.
Cencora Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.24. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cencora
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Cencora
Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.
Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.
