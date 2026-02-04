Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,712. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 201.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

