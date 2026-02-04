Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.710-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.030-1.080 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 13.0%

NASDAQ KINS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 362,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,945. The firm has a market cap of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

