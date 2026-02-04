Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $27.20. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $25.0050, with a volume of 9,382,136 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,045.46. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,974 shares of company stock worth $4,763,800. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

