Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.8840. 1,383,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,929,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Stock Up 8.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,920,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,796,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 580,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,754,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $63,103,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.