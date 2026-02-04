Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%.

Blue Bird Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 486,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,911.70. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.