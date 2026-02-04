Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,805,735 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 2,253,581 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 942,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 942,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSO

Pearson Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PSO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,802. Pearson has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $10,104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Pearson by 1,072.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 554,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 109.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 232,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 672.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.