Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$31.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 4.3%

TSE WDO traded down C$0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.06. 1,911,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$13.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.28 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

