AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.4850. 21,955,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 42,486,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.30 target price (down previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $761.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

