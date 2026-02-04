Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $197.92 and last traded at $205.5810, with a volume of 1637369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,379.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,961. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

