Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 20,283,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,105,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

