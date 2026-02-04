Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$151.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$174.75.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$178.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$183.12.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,980. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

