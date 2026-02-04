Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.09 on Wednesday, hitting $333.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo’s large $16B funding round and $126B valuation increase optionality beyond ads, supporting Alphabet’s long-term growth story outside core search advertising. Waymo announces $16 billion fundraising round
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud is landing multi-year AI contracts and commercial deployments (Liberty Global, Humana), validating Gemini monetization and enterprise demand for cloud AI. Google Cloud, Liberty Global strike five-year AI partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets ahead of earnings reflect strong conviction in Search/Cloud/AI revenue leverage — a supportive backdrop if results meet expectations. Top Mizuho Analyst Raises Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Price Target Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings due after the close are the main near-term driver — options imply a sizable post-earnings move, so volatility could increase regardless of direction. Alphabet to report earnings: AI, ad momentum key to the fourth quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Prediction markets and previews emphasize heavy AI focus (Ironwood TPU, Gemini 3/Gemini integrations and YouTube Shorts metrics) — investor reaction will hinge on commentary and guidance about AI monetization. Topics To Watch In Google’s Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and some institutional selling (CAO share sale; certain funds trimmed positions) is weighing on sentiment given the stock’s elevated valuation. SEC insider filing
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term headwinds: articles flagging high valuation and the risk of a pullback if AI monetization or ad growth disappoints, and a reported AI agent shock briefly sparked tech selling earlier today — raising sensitivity to any weak guidance. Why Google Stock Faces A Near-Term Pullback AI agent shock set off NVDA, GOOGL dip
- Negative Sentiment: Collateral risks to YouTube/TV distribution (recent Disney-related hit) and regulatory/legal developments (ongoing DOJ appeals) could add refrains of uncertainty for ad and partner-revenue trends. Disney YouTube TV hit
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
