Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.09 on Wednesday, hitting $333.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet News Roundup

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

