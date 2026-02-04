Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,832,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,447 shares.The stock last traded at $17.0550 and had previously closed at $17.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

