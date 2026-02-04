Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Progress Software from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 936,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,627. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,352 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $57,284.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,526.42. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,080. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 2,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.