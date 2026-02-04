DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBK. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial cut Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 821,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $823.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $16,121,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

