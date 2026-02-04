Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Grows By 21.3%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,937,285 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,893,293 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
CWEN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 808,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $37.69.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.
Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.
