Short Interest in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Declines By 13.3%

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,229 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 22,167 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chain Bridge Bancorp
- Why This NYSE Biotech Matters in 2026
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.