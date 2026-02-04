Short Interest in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Declines By 13.3%

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,229 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 22,167 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chain Bridge Bancorp ( NYSE:CBNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

