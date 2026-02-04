Insider Selling: Graco (NYSE:GGG) EVP Sells 2,223 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $195,757.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,918.76. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Graco Trading Up 2.0%
GGG stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Graco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 320.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Graco by 316.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.
The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graco
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Which stock will the White House buy next?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.