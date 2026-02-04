Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — AMD beat Wall Street on revenue and adjusted EPS, delivered record operating income and free cash flow, and highlighted broad-based growth across segments. These results support the company’s long‑term AI/data‑center story. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Data‑center strength — Data Center revenue was a record and grew strongly year‑over‑year (driven by EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs), reinforcing AMD’s position as a meaningful Nvidia competitor for AI workloads. This is the core growth narrative investors care about. AMD Sales Climb on Help From Data-Center Business
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst conviction remains — Several Wall Street firms reiterated bullish theses and some raised price targets on AMD’s secular AI ramp, leaving a constructive medium‑term outlook despite the near‑term volatility. AMD’s Secular AI Ramp Drives Confident Buy Case Toward $290 Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly guidance vs. expectations — AMD guided to roughly $9.8B for Q1 (+/‑ $300M), which is above consensus averages but below some investor “whisper” expectations for a bigger AI acceleration. The midpoint implies strong year‑over‑year growth but a slight sequential decline. AMD forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates — Wall Street reactions are varied: some firms reaffirm or raise targets based on AI traction, others temper expectations—this creates short‑term dispersion in sell‑side views. Wall Street analysts update AMD’s stock price target after Q4 2025 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: China licensing uncertainty — CEO Lisa Su said AMD is capping expected China AI‑chip revenue at about $100M for Q1 because of export‑licensing uncertainty (notably on Instinct MI308). That comment increased investor concern about near‑term China exposure and regulatory risk. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Company Is Not Forecasting Any China AI Chip Revenue Beyond $100 Million In Q1 Amid Licensing Uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — The cautious tone on China and the perception that guidance fell short of the most aggressive expectations prompted a sharp sell‑off in U.S. premarket/after‑hours trading and weakness in European listings. That selling pressure is driving the intraday decline. AMD is down 9% after reporting earnings. Here’s why
- Negative Sentiment: European market weakness — AMD’s Frankfurt‑listed shares also fell after the outlook and China comments, signaling cross‑market selling rather than a U.S.-only technical pullback. AMD’s Frankfurt-listed shares fall after weaker sales
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.