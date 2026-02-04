Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

