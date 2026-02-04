Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declines By 13.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,156,368 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 32,384,787 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,753,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,753,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

