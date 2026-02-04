Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declines By 13.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,156,368 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 32,384,787 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,753,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,753,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $93.80.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (EPS $1.01 vs. $0.90; revenue $12.43B vs. $11.97B) — shows near-term underlying demand and margin strength despite the outlook. Barron’s: Novo Nordisk Posts Better-Than-Expected 2025 Sales. Stock Sinks.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Phase‑III CagriSema diabetes data (superior HbA1c and weight loss vs semaglutide) — supports pipeline optionality beyond current GLP‑1 products. GlobeNewswire: CagriSema REIMAGINE-2 trial results
- Positive Sentiment: Novo launched a DKK 15bn overall repurchase programme and initiated a DKK 3.8bn tranche — buybacks can support EPS and signal management confidence. GlobeNewswire: 2026 share repurchase programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and reporting updates — the company published its 2025 annual report and appointed Jamey Millar as head of U.S. operations, which could affect execution but are not immediate catalysts. GlobeNewswire: Annual report 2025 Reuters: Appoints Jamey Millar head of U.S. business
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance shock — company forecasted adjusted sales and operating profit to decline ~5%–13% (constant FX), reversing prior growth and signaling tougher market dynamics ahead. GlobeNewswire: 2026 sales and operating profit outlook
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. price cuts and competitive pressure — management called planned Wegovy price reductions “painful” but framed them as an investment for broader access; loss of exclusivity and pricing pressure are cited as near-term profit drivers down. Reuters: Novo Nordisk sees ‘painful’ US price cuts for Wegovy
- Negative Sentiment: CEO tone and market reaction — CEO warned “it will get worse before it gets better,” and coverage notes heavy share sell‑offs and volatility as investors price in margin compression and tougher 2026 sales. CNBC: CEO warns it will get worse before it gets better
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
