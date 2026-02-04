Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $365.70 and last traded at $373.56, with a volume of 701024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.14.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.15.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total transaction of $448,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,049.48. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

