Short Interest in International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Grows By 21.9%

International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 39 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 32 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Stem Cell Price Performance

International Stem Cell stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. International Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.24.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISCO) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSC) for therapeutic and research applications. Parthenogenetic stem cells are derived from unfertilized human eggs and offer a scalable, ethically noncontroversial source of pluripotent cells. ISCO’s proprietary hpSC lines can be directed to differentiate into a wide variety of cell types, enabling preclinical programs in areas such as neurodegenerative disease, liver disease, diabetes and corneal regeneration.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, International Stem Cell maintains a research products division that supplies hpSC lines, differentiated cell populations and media formulations to academic institutions, biotechnology companies and contract research organizations.

