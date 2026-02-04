Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Datadog worth $69,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $4,570,613.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,041,445 shares of company stock worth $186,887,631. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Thirty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.