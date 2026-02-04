Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 139,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

