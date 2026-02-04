BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.

