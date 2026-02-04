Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of CRUS opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $580.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,061,181.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,744,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 328,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 504,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 279,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,724,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 390.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 245,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cirrus Logic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on both EPS and revenue — Cirrus reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS ~$2.97; revenue ~$580.6M), beating consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the company’s underlying demand trends. Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q3 beat on both EPS and revenue — Cirrus reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS ~$2.97; revenue ~$580.6M), beating consensus and showing year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the company’s underlying demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q4 revenue guidance range ($410M–$470M) that sits above some sell‑side revenue estimates but commentary around margins and EPS was ambiguous on the call — investors may be parsing the slides/transcript for clarity on profitability versus top‑line strength. See the earnings call transcript for management tone. Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Company provided Q4 revenue guidance range ($410M–$470M) that sits above some sell‑side revenue estimates but commentary around margins and EPS was ambiguous on the call — investors may be parsing the slides/transcript for clarity on profitability versus top‑line strength. See the earnings call transcript for management tone. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Loop Capital cut CRUS from Buy to Hold and set a $130 price target, reducing near‑term bullish conviction and likely contributing to seller pressure. Loop Capital Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Analyst downgrade — Loop Capital cut CRUS from Buy to Hold and set a $130 price target, reducing near‑term bullish conviction and likely contributing to seller pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mixed forward view / market skepticism — some headlines and analysts interpret the company’s guidance and semiconductor sector repricing as reasons the stock may be overvalued or that Q4 profit guidance is disappointing, amplifying volatility. Cirrus Logic Posts Strong Q3 Results, Guides Lower Q4

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.