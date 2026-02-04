Needham & Company LLC Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $40.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat: SMCI delivered much stronger-than-expected results — revenue roughly $12.7B and EPS $0.69, comfortably topping Street estimates and driving a post-earnings rally. Q2 Results Press Release

Q2 beat: SMCI delivered much stronger-than-expected results — revenue roughly $12.7B and EPS $0.69, comfortably topping Street estimates and driving a post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Management bumped near‑term and annual revenue targets (Q3 revenue guidance well above consensus and FY revenue guidance ~ $40B vs. Street ~ $36.4B), signaling sustained demand for AI‑optimized servers. Reuters: Raises Annual Revenue Forecast

Raised guidance: Management bumped near‑term and annual revenue targets (Q3 revenue guidance well above consensus and FY revenue guidance ~ $40B vs. Street ~ $36.4B), signaling sustained demand for AI‑optimized servers. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center momentum: Analysts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlight traction in AI‑GPU platforms and the Data Center Building Block Solutions segment as the driver of premium profitability and large-scale revenue upside. Seeking Alpha: Blowout Earnings

AI/data‑center momentum: Analysts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlight traction in AI‑GPU platforms and the Data Center Building Block Solutions segment as the driver of premium profitability and large-scale revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt and other outfits reiterated/maintained buy ratings and bullish price targets (Rosenblatt $55 PT cited), which can support momentum if execution continues. Analyst Reiteration

Analyst support: Rosenblatt and other outfits reiterated/maintained buy ratings and bullish price targets (Rosenblatt $55 PT cited), which can support momentum if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures available: The earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck provide more detail on mix, gross margins and channel dynamics — useful for modeling margin recovery and cash flow timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed disclosures available: The earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck provide more detail on mix, gross margins and channel dynamics — useful for modeling margin recovery and cash flow timing. Negative Sentiment: Lingering operational/credibility concerns: Coverage (Barron’s and some previews) warns there remain risks—inventory, margin compression and cash‑flow/credibility issues highlighted in pre‑earnings scrutiny—which could amplify volatility if guidance or margins slip. Barron’s: This Remains a Worry

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

