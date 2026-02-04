First Citizens Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,237 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,022,000 after buying an additional 1,068,396 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after buying an additional 957,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,354,000 after buying an additional 819,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.