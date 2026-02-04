FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.94. 392,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $474.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.