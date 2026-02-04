Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of SMWB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 813,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,324. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 223,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Similarweb by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,646,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,928 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Similarweb by 302.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

