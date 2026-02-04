Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 5,916,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS — revenue of $10.50B (+9.3% y/y) and EPS of $0.72 versus $0.70 expected, showing demand resilience.

Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating and only trimmed its price target slightly (from $70 to $68), signaling analyst confidence that shares still have upside relative to current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: Company published its Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation — useful for details on cost dynamics, pricing actions and category trends.

Analyst writeups provide metric-level context (margins, ROE) and compare the quarter to expectations — helpful for modeling but not new headline news.

Brand marketing push: RITZ launched a Big Game ad campaign (branding/volume play; longer‑term support for snack sales).

Coverage pieces mention Mondelez among high‑yield or defensive names — broad investor interest but not company‑specific catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.920–$3.070, below the consensus (~$3.13), creating downward pressure on expectations for full‑year earnings.

Outlook and commentary indicate annual revenue and profit forecasts came in below Wall Street as consumers trade down from premium chocolate and biscuits — a signal of demand softness in some categories.

Quarterly profit declined year‑over‑year and was hit by elevated cocoa costs, which compress margins until commodity pressures ease.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

