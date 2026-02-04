Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $210.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.64.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.04. 879,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $121.88 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,890. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,642,351.43. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

