Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 41,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

