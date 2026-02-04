ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,074 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,265 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ZHDG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.43.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.

