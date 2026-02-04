T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.66, but opened at $97.85. T. Rowe Price Group shares last traded at $96.6690, with a volume of 2,174,360 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 28.89%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue growth and strong profitability — Revenue was $1.93B (up 6% YoY) and the business reported a 28.9% net margin and 19.95% ROE, showing operating leverage despite industry headwinds. MarketBeat earnings report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.92.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

