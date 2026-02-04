Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 17,147 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0%

ESGD opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.7947 dividend. This represents a yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.