NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. NOV traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.3350, with a volume of 1532030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,578,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 43.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,975 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,008,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 917,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

