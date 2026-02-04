Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ashland from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 179,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,855. Ashland has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.42 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 137.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

