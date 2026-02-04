Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $32.95. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $33.3070, with a volume of 30,734,016 shares traded.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,395,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,042.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Finally, BLKBRD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $9,486,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

