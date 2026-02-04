Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $32.95. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $33.3070, with a volume of 30,734,016 shares traded.
The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS.
Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer
Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — SMCI reported revenue of about $12.7B and EPS of $0.69, materially above Street estimates, with net income of ~$401M; the results show strong AI-driven demand. Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — SMCI lifted Q3 revenue and EPS guidance (Q3 EPS ~0.60 vs. consensus ~0.51; Q3 revenue guided above Street view) and increased FY revenue outlook, signaling management sees continued AI/server momentum. Super Micro Computer raises annual revenue forecast amid strong demand for its servers
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst support — The stock rallied in extended trading and multiple outlets describe the report as confirming the bullish AI case; Rosenblatt and other firms reiterated buy ratings. Super Micro Computer jumps as AI-led demand fuels huge revenue beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Needham cut its price target from $51 to $40 but kept a Buy rating; that narrows upside expectations even as the rating remains positive. Benzinga – Needham price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosures and transcript — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want management detail on bookings, channel inventory and product mix. SMCI Q2 2026 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure — Gross margin compressed sequentially (reported ~6.3%), raising questions about profitability sustainability even as top-line growth surges. SMCI Stock Rallies 11% as AI Boom Boosts Earnings. This Remains a Worry for Super Micro.
- Negative Sentiment: Operational risks flagged — Analysts and previews noted inventory and cash‑flow strains and “credibility” concerns that could amplify volatility despite the beat. SMCI earnings preview: credibility on trial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,395,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,042.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Finally, BLKBRD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $9,486,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
