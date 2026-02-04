Sandon Capital Investments Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 45.87, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formed on January 28, 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

