Sandon Capital Investments Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.
Sandon Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 45.87, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.
Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandon Capital Investments
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.