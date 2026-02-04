Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LCI Industries (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – LCI Industries was given a new $147.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/2/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
LCI Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.
The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LCI Industries
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.