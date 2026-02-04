Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LCI Industries (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – LCI Industries was given a new $147.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/2/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.