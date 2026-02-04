Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,140,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 418.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 856,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 759,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

