Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,273 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 212,833 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Azitra Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,194. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azitra will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azitra

Azitra Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing live bacterial therapies for dermatological conditions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages its proprietary ActoBiotic platform to formulate topical treatments that aim to modulate the skin’s native microbial ecosystem.

The company’s lead investigational therapies are being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies for inflammatory skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and other conditions characterized by microbial imbalance.

