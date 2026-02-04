Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.700-4.700 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE:JCI traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.54. 6,030,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — EPS and revenue topped Street expectations and organic revenue/orders were strong, supporting the stock rally. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates — EPS and revenue topped Street expectations and organic revenue/orders were strong, supporting the stock rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY26 guidance and highlighted large, AI-driven demand for cooling equipment; this lifts forward earnings visibility and is a growth catalyst. Read More.

Company raised FY26 guidance and highlighted large, AI-driven demand for cooling equipment; this lifts forward earnings visibility and is a growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New product launch targeted at AI/data-center cooling (YORK YDAM) reinforces TAM expansion into high-density multistory data centers — a strategic product tie to the AI demand theme. Read More.

New product launch targeted at AI/data-center cooling (YORK YDAM) reinforces TAM expansion into high-density multistory data centers — a strategic product tie to the AI demand theme. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview pieces flagged expected revenue and EPS growth driven by HVAC and services but noted cost and FX headwinds — worth watching in coming quarters. Read More.

Analyst/preview pieces flagged expected revenue and EPS growth driven by HVAC and services but noted cost and FX headwinds — worth watching in coming quarters. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and recaps highlight the beat among peers; some investor pieces question valuation after a strong one‑year rally (62%), so multiple-compression risk exists if growth slows. Read More.

Coverage pieces and recaps highlight the beat among peers; some investor pieces question valuation after a strong one‑year rally (62%), so multiple-compression risk exists if growth slows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings recap articles summarize the beat alongside other companies — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Earnings recap articles summarize the beat alongside other companies — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An executive VP sold about $6.08M of shares; insider sales can raise short‑term concern even if they’re for personal reasons. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,118,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

