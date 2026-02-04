PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting. PMBS was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by PIMCO.

