PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $50.95.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Company Profile
