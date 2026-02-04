10,338 Shares in Ferrovial SE $FER Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Italy bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 59.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 15,983.6% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrovial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FER shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 target price (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

