First Citizens Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,956,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,468 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 12,662.8% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 808,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 801,937 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,024,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,853,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,986,000 after buying an additional 639,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after acquiring an additional 495,833 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

